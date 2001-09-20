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Sep 20 2001 - Bush Declares War on Terror
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29 views • December 15, 2019
Sep. 20, 2001 - Bush Declares War on Terror
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
In Truth, Bush declared the Start of the War of Terror, where Countries would be Invaded, Bombed, Droned and Destroyed and Torture and Indefinite Detention without trial would redefine American Values. The NWO Spying on Everyone, and The Media Mafia would be used to convince people to surender thier Liberty for a False Security.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
In Truth, Bush declared the Start of the War of Terror, where Countries would be Invaded, Bombed, Droned and Destroyed and Torture and Indefinite Detention without trial would redefine American Values. The NWO Spying on Everyone, and The Media Mafia would be used to convince people to surender thier Liberty for a False Security.
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