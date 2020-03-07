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They Lied To You! Punishment Is Better Than Reward ~ This Is Why
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12 views • March 07, 2020
You thought reward is better than punishment? This study proves you wrong.
Get the Thoughty2 book: https://unbound.com/books/thoughty2
About Thoughty2
Thoughty2 (Arran) is a British YouTuber and gatekeeper of useless facts. Thoughty2 creates mind-blowing factual videos, on the weirdest, wackiest and most interesting topics about space, physics, tech, politics, conspiracy theories, and opinion.
#Thoughty2 #Informational #punishment #reward #psychology
Get the Thoughty2 book: https://unbound.com/books/thoughty2
About Thoughty2
Thoughty2 (Arran) is a British YouTuber and gatekeeper of useless facts. Thoughty2 creates mind-blowing factual videos, on the weirdest, wackiest and most interesting topics about space, physics, tech, politics, conspiracy theories, and opinion.
#Thoughty2 #Informational #punishment #reward #psychology
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