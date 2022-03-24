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Nuke Normalcy Bias: Few Americans Bothered by Armageddon Talk
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210 views • March 24, 2022
The possibility of nuclear war in the coming weeks is appearing in numerous newspaper articles and in TV news discussions. The odd thing is few people seem to care. What explains the public’s lack of alarm about mass destruction?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/23/22
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/23/22
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