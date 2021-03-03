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IS THERE A WAR ON MEAT? -- from theHIghwire.com -- with Del Bigtree
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31 views • March 03, 2021
IS THERE A WAR ON MEAT?
Link to Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-there-a-war-on-meat/
Watch/Follow/Support: https://thehighwire.com with Del Bigtree
Mass shortages of food and goods across the country, seemingly triggered by Covid histeria, have exposed critical vulnerabilities in the US food supply chain. Fifth generation cattle rancher Shad Sullivan explains the government’s obligation in the oligarchy that is the meat processing industry, and has a dire warning that could leave every person in the US hungry.
Link to Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-there-a-war-on-meat/
Watch/Follow/Support: https://thehighwire.com with Del Bigtree
Mass shortages of food and goods across the country, seemingly triggered by Covid histeria, have exposed critical vulnerabilities in the US food supply chain. Fifth generation cattle rancher Shad Sullivan explains the government’s obligation in the oligarchy that is the meat processing industry, and has a dire warning that could leave every person in the US hungry.
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