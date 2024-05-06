Create New Account
Christian Music Festival Helps Teens Overcome Fear, Anxiety, Depression - Rob Roozeboom
Counter Culture Mom
Rob Roozeboom was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of five, and by the time he was in sixth grade, he began to feel unloved and unworthy. After years of struggling with his own sense of self-worth and brokenness, the Lord used him to do mighty things. Rob is now the founder and president of Rise Ministries, which also organizes the popular RiseFest, a Christian music festival featuring incredible headliners like Skillet and Phil Wickham. Looking back, Rob discusses his heart for reaching America’s teens and pointing them to the arms of Jesus. “It doesn’t matter what you do, it matters who you are,” Rob shares, echoing advice from his wonderful wife. “RiseFest is more than music, it’s a mission,” he says, and it will be taking place in Sheldon, Iowa, on June 7 and 8, 2024.



TAKEAWAYS


If God can use our brokenness to point people to Jesus, we can all celebrate that


Pre-order Rob’s upcoming book, Broken Still Chosen: Finding Hope in Jesus When You Feel Unloved, Unseen, or Forgotten


We cannot will ourselves to beat a deadly or incurable disease, but that doesn’t mean God cannot use us to do amazing things


Let’s help youth overcome anxiety, fear, and depression so that they can reach new depths with their relationship with the Lord



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

RISE Ministries video: https://bit.ly/3U5DpDb

RiseFest 2024: https://www.riseministries.com/risefest

Broken Still Chosen book: https://bit.ly/3QbHSmE


🔗 CONNECT WITH ROB ROOZEBOOM

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rob.roozeboom/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/robrise/


🔗 CONNECT WITH RISE MINISTRIES

Website: https://www.riseministries.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/riseministries

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/RISE_Ministries/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/riseministriestv

Podcast: https://www.riseministries.com/enjoyingthejourney


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Ascent Nutrition (get 10% off with code TINA): https://goascentnutrition.com/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

feardepressionanxietymuscular dystrophychristian musicself worthskillettina griffincounter culture mom showbrokennessphil wickhamrob roozeboomrisefestrise ministries

