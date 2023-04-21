Create New Account
Raw Chocolate Frosted Cookies
HRS Recipe Videos
Published 14 hours ago

Ingredients

Cookies:

1 cup Organic Dates (soaked for 10 minutes)

1 1/2 cup Organic Pecans

1 1/2 cup Health Ranger Select Organic Almonds

3 Tbsp. Health Ranger Select Organic Sprouted Radiance Blend (Chocolate)

Frosting:

1 Organic Avocado

1 Tbsp. Health Ranger Select Premium Manuka Honey MGO 514+ (15+ NPA)

1 Tbsp. Health Ranger Select Organic Sprouted Radiance Blend (Chocolate)

(Optional: add a Tbsp. of organic cocoa powder for a more chocolaty taste, as needed)

Toppings:

1 pinch Health Ranger Select Pink Himalayan Salt, Fine Ground

1 Tbsp. Groovy Bee® Organic Raw Cacao Nibs

1 Tbsp. Groovy Bee® Organic Bee Pollen


Directions for cookies:

1. Add the pecans and almonds together in a food processor. Process until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
2. Add the dates and Organic Sprouted Radiance powder blend. Process the mixture until it reaches a dough-like consistency.
3. Scoop out the mixture and set it aside

Directions for chocolate frosting:

1. Add the avocado, honey, Organic Sprouted Radiance Blend into the food processor.
2. Optional: add an additional tbsp of cocoa powder or organic radiance blend for a more chocolatey taste.

Remaining directions for recipe:

1. Use a 1/4 cup measure cup to measure how much dough to use, then roll it into a ball. Flatten it with your palm. Repeat until all mixture is used up.
2. Frost the cookies and sprinkle them with bee pollen, cacao nibs and Himalayan salt.
3. Freeze until cookies harden.
health benefitsfoodchocolaterecipesuperfoodorganicwellnesscookiesalmondshealthy livinggood foodpink himalayan saltbee pollenhealthy snackeasy recipecacao nibs

