Raw Chocolate Frosted Cookies

Ingredients

Cookies:

1 cup Organic Dates (soaked for 10 minutes)

1 1/2 cup Organic Pecans

1 1/2 cup Health Ranger Select Organic Almonds

3 Tbsp. Health Ranger Select Organic Sprouted Radiance Blend (Chocolate)

Frosting:

1 Organic Avocado

1 Tbsp. Health Ranger Select Premium Manuka Honey MGO 514+ (15+ NPA)

1 Tbsp. Health Ranger Select Organic Sprouted Radiance Blend (Chocolate)

(Optional: add a Tbsp. of organic cocoa powder for a more chocolaty taste, as needed)

Toppings:

1 pinch Health Ranger Select Pink Himalayan Salt, Fine Ground

1 Tbsp. Groovy Bee® Organic Raw Cacao Nibs

1 Tbsp. Groovy Bee® Organic Bee Pollen





Directions for cookies:

1. Add the pecans and almonds together in a food processor. Process until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

2. Add the dates and Organic Sprouted Radiance powder blend. Process the mixture until it reaches a dough-like consistency.

3. Scoop out the mixture and set it aside

Directions for chocolate frosting:

1. Add the avocado, honey, Organic Sprouted Radiance Blend into the food processor.

2. Optional: add an additional tbsp of cocoa powder or organic radiance blend for a more chocolatey taste.

Remaining directions for recipe:

1. Use a 1/4 cup measure cup to measure how much dough to use, then roll it into a ball. Flatten it with your palm. Repeat until all mixture is used up.

2. Frost the cookies and sprinkle them with bee pollen, cacao nibs and Himalayan salt.