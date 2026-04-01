Tension Without Breakthrough: Russia Expands Border Gains As Ukrainian Counterattacks Fail

North of Sumy, the Russian 30th Regiment of the 44th Army Corps took control of the village of Malaya Korchakivka. This sector of the front has seen positional battles for some time, with neither side gaining a decisive advantage.

The Ukrainian command maintains a fairly large force in this area, with defenses based on a network of settlements just south of Malaya Korchakivka — complicating any rapid offensive.

The Sumy sector of the front is not a priority for the Russian army, as it holds no tactical or operational significance. However, maintaining tension here ties down Ukrainian troops, who cannot be redeployed to critical sectors without leaving the road to Sumy exposed.

A new flashpoint has emerged in the border zone of the Glukhov district in the Sumy region. Soldiers from the Russian 116th Regiment seized the “Bachevsk” border crossing and the adjacent forest area.

In the Volchansk sector, Russian army units are advancing southward. On March 31, the Ukrainian National Guard’s training center in the Verkhnya Pisarevka area was captured. The situation there is extremely tense as both sides focus on the main operational objective of controlling the only bridge across the river for many kilometers around.

Further southeast, Russian frontline units have reportedly achieved tactical successes in the Otradne area.

In the Konstantinovka sector, Russian units have established new positions on the southern approaches to the city. The Russian Armed Forces have taken control of the fortifications in the fields of the agricultural technical school, while fighting continues for the training complex itself.

The situation across the entire sector remains tense. Although small groups of Russian forces are operating in the industrial zone in the center of Konstantinovka, full control of even half the city is impossible under current conditions.

In the Dobropolye sector, the Ukrainian army made a bold but unsuccessful attempt to advance on Grishino with armored vehicles, taking advantage of the fog. The Russian 35th Brigade has seized this settlement and is defending it. The brigade’s reconnaissance drones detected the mechanized column’s advance, after which a comprehensive strike was launched against it. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost six armored vehicles in this attack, including a German Leopard tank, and 46 soldiers from the 452nd Assault Regiment were killed.

Overall, there have been no significant changes to the situation over the past 24 hours. However, there has been an increase in large-scale counterattacks by the Ukrainian side over the past week, which have proven unsuccessful.

https://southfront.press/tension-without-breakthrough/



