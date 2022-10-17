Zelensky’s call for NATO to strike Russia is a call for World War – Kremlin

Russia using nuclear weapons. I once again appeal to the
international community as it was before February 24, 2022. We need preemptive
strikes, so Russia knows what awaits them if they use nuclear weapons. Not the
other way around. To wait for Russia’s nuclear strikes and then say oh no. Okay
then take this.
