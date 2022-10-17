Zelensky’s call for NATO to strike Russia is a call for World War – Kremlin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia using nuclear weapons. I once again appeal to the
international community as it was before February 24, 2022. We need preemptive
strikes, so Russia knows what awaits them if they use nuclear weapons. Not the
other way around. To wait for Russia’s nuclear strikes and then say oh no. Okay
then take this.