Zelensky’s call for NATO to strike Russia is a call for World War – Kremlin
Bright345
Published a month ago

Russia using nuclear weapons. I once again appeal to the international community as it was before February 24, 2022. We need preemptive strikes, so Russia knows what awaits them if they use nuclear weapons. Not the other way around. To wait for Russia’s nuclear strikes and then say oh no. Okay then take this.

warvladimir zelenskycalls for nuclear pre-emptive strikes

