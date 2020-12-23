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POWERFUL TRUTH FOR THE WORLD DECEMBER 21st 2020 A WARRIOR CALLS LIVE STREAM COVID LIES Q&A
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691 views • December 23, 2020
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/53371f37-0f93-405c-bbe1-61498465394d
www.awarriorcalls.com is the site the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
Covid-19 Lies and 1 hr. of Questions and Answers with Christopher James
THIS IS OUR MOMENT...
THE WORLD FINALLY IS GIVEN THE TRUTH AT www.awarriorcalls.com
POWERFUL TRUTH IS GIVEN IN REAL TIME EVERY MONDAY AND THURSDAY AT 8PM EASTERN STANDARD TIME
JOIN THE WORLD FOR KNOWLEDGE NOW ABOUT TO ROCK THIS WORLD.
WE MUST COME TOGETHER AND FIGHT AS ONE
ALL STREAMS ARE UPLOADED THE NEXT DAY IF YOU MISS IT TO BITCHUTE, LBRY, REBEL AND BRIGHTEON
GOD SPEED
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel):
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/dfd36d1f-0bce-447a-b16c-106b52e6bc52
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/53371f37-0f93-405c-bbe1-61498465394d
www.awarriorcalls.com is the site the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
Covid-19 Lies and 1 hr. of Questions and Answers with Christopher James
THIS IS OUR MOMENT...
THE WORLD FINALLY IS GIVEN THE TRUTH AT www.awarriorcalls.com
POWERFUL TRUTH IS GIVEN IN REAL TIME EVERY MONDAY AND THURSDAY AT 8PM EASTERN STANDARD TIME
JOIN THE WORLD FOR KNOWLEDGE NOW ABOUT TO ROCK THIS WORLD.
WE MUST COME TOGETHER AND FIGHT AS ONE
ALL STREAMS ARE UPLOADED THE NEXT DAY IF YOU MISS IT TO BITCHUTE, LBRY, REBEL AND BRIGHTEON
GOD SPEED
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel):
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/dfd36d1f-0bce-447a-b16c-106b52e6bc52
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
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