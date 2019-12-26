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Σχετικά μέ τόν νέο Αρχιεπίσκοπο Αμερικής καί τήν εβραϊκή ῾῾επίκληση συνειδήσεως῾῾ New Archibishop of America and the Jewish "Appeal of concience"
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30 views • December 26, 2019
Ομιλία του Συναγωνιστή στις 24.06.2019, σχετικά με την ενθρόνιση του νέου Αρχιεπισκόπου Αμερικής Ελπιδοφόρου. Επίσης ανέφερε την ψηφιακή εγκυκλοπαίδεια "Μεταπαιδεία" και το έργο που προσφέρουν οι συντελεστές της.
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