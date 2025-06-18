Q ALLIANCE MESSAGE OF PEACE TO IRAN AND ISRAEL! PRAYERS!

As Always Pro America! Pro MAGA! Pro Trump above all!

As Tensions Escalate. A Message to Two Countries. For Peace. Must Watch!

It is isn’t just the democrats, or demoncrats, coming unraveled to oblivion, it is the entire evil empire starting to fall. So what happens after that? Free Energy. Zero point technology. Having your own spaceship maybe. The future has limitless possibilities. But for now just enjoy the show.



In The Continued Mission To Restore the American Republic and The Repuplics of the Earth, We make our nations safer!





If you like this video and want to see more like it. Please hit those like and subscribe buttons. It’s absolutely free



God Bless You!