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Brian from High Impact Vlogs. You gotta see this!
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102 views • January 01, 2020
This Guy is incredible! He tells it like it is. No BS, no holding back. This is a live stream he just did today, New Year’s Day. Titled How Many High Offical Govt Pedos are we Paying for? This video uploaded and shared with Brians consent. If you visit him at https://youtu.be/V7fbrOmqv54
Tell him Croachible7 from Brighteon sent you, please. Also please LIKE share and Subscribe here on Brighteon because right now it is one of the few options left that is NOT censored....... yet. If google buys them its game over.
Tell him Croachible7 from Brighteon sent you, please. Also please LIKE share and Subscribe here on Brighteon because right now it is one of the few options left that is NOT censored....... yet. If google buys them its game over.
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