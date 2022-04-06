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There Is No Medical Emergency - Dr. malone Uploads Truth in Hagerstown
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140 views • April 06, 2022
Dr. Malone, you're here for your medical freedom. And I can tell you that the Doctors in the Unity Project have got your back. They're completely aligned with you. There's no medical emergency. There's no reason for this bypassing of the constitution. There's no reason for this declaration of emergency because there is no medical emergency.
There's no licensed vaccine available in the USA. That's because a document was put out that specifically said to the vaccine companies, if you want to avoid liabilities make sure the vaccines going into countries is with emergency authorization protection. This was a conscious strategy promoted by the US government. And this is going to shock you but the media lies when they say the vaccines are safe and effective.
There's no licensed vaccine available in the USA. That's because a document was put out that specifically said to the vaccine companies, if you want to avoid liabilities make sure the vaccines going into countries is with emergency authorization protection. This was a conscious strategy promoted by the US government. And this is going to shock you but the media lies when they say the vaccines are safe and effective.
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