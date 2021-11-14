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CORONAPHOBIA AND GERMAPHOBIA IS THE EXCESSIVE IRRATIONAL FEAR OF VIRUSES GERMS AND BACTERIA
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230 views • November 14, 2021
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/CBwsWgtqQ9gA/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/JBxWOxi
3. https://ugetube.com/watch/VzOUszDPppEi2R1
To the point of imposing lockdowns on whole populations, along with face masks, and experimental, mislabeled as vaccines, injection mandates, or even attempting to enforce such insane unconstitutional illegal policies, that totally goes against basic human rights, the Nuremberg code, and constitutional rights; It is really a mental illness, that cannot be treated with masks or dangerous experimental injections, doing more harm than good. The prescribe medical treatment for such excessive irrational fear, is ultimately a good psychologist, which many corrupt politicians desperately need, as well as stopping to watch fear mongering fake news media and their overblown out of proportion hysteria, just for attention and ratings, creating crises, where there are none even worth mentioning.
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/JBxWOxi
3. https://ugetube.com/watch/VzOUszDPppEi2R1
To the point of imposing lockdowns on whole populations, along with face masks, and experimental, mislabeled as vaccines, injection mandates, or even attempting to enforce such insane unconstitutional illegal policies, that totally goes against basic human rights, the Nuremberg code, and constitutional rights; It is really a mental illness, that cannot be treated with masks or dangerous experimental injections, doing more harm than good. The prescribe medical treatment for such excessive irrational fear, is ultimately a good psychologist, which many corrupt politicians desperately need, as well as stopping to watch fear mongering fake news media and their overblown out of proportion hysteria, just for attention and ratings, creating crises, where there are none even worth mentioning.
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