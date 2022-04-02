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Rigged - The Zuckerberg $400 million Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump (Movie Trailer) [01.04.2022]
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51 views • April 02, 2022
Made by Citizens United Productions (links below)
Note: And what about Trump's Operation WarpSpeed so all can get 'vaxxed'?
And Trump pushing 5G?
And Trump's connection to Pedophile Epstein?
I know nothing, but I have a clear opinion on what's going on.
Use critical thinking, Do your own Fucking researh and come to your Fucking own conclusion.
And let's see what happens..
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
Source News-mail from : https://conservative-daily.com/
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg spent nearly $400 million on the 2020 presidential election in support of then-candidate Joe Biden. The plan? Get President Donald Trump out of office. A new documentary film from Citizens United Productions, Rigged: The Zuckerberg-Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump, provides the details.
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg spent nearly $400 million on the 2020 presidential election in an effort to bolster then-candidate Joe Biden and quash former President Donald Trump, a documentary film from Citizens United Productions, Rigged: The Zuckerberg-Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump, details.
The 40-minute documentary blows the lid off the tech billionaire’s efforts, alongside left-wing operatives, to unseat Trump under the guise of providing aid to assist with safety in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. These leftists essentially dumped private funding into government elections, creating an artificial groundswell of get-out-the-vote efforts for Biden, whose public enthusiasm levels clearly waned throughout the election cycle, prompting jokes about the then-candidate hiding in his basement.
Overall, Zuckerberg spent $400 million in 2020 — only $61 million short of the $461 million the Democratic National Committee (DNC) spent in both 2019 and 2020.
The explosive documentary details just how these left-wing operatives sprinkled “Zuck Bucks” in various areas around the country to influence the election. All of this is documented via 990 forms non-profit groups file with the IRS.
Specifically, the documentary “traces the river of cash flowing from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to a pair of 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) and the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR).” Interestingly, the Chan Zuckerberg Institute happens to involve a number of well-connected Democrat players, including former President Obama’s former campaign manager, David Plouffe, whom the press release describes as the institute’s “Strategist in Residence.” Joel Benenson, the chief strategist for twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, also conveniently served as an adviser at the institute.
Read more here:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/31/documentary-blows-the-lid-off-the-400-million-zuckerberg-effort-to-elect-biden/
https://wsyr.iheart.com/featured/the-sean-hannity-show/content/2022-04-01-sean-hannity-rigged-the-zuckerberg-funded-plot-to-defeat-donald-trump-coming-45/
https://hannity.com/media-room/rigged-the-zuckerberg-funded-plot-to-defeat-donald-trump-coming-april-5th/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Rigged%3A+The+Zuckerberg-Funded+Plot+to+Defeat+Donald+Trump&;va=z&t=hc&ia=web
--
Links:
Citizens United - 4.02K subscribers
Citizens United is an organization dedicated to restoring our government to citizens' control. Through a combination of education, advocacy, and grass roots organization, Citizens United seeks to reassert the traditional American values of limited government, freedom of enterprise, strong families, and national sovereignty and security. Citizens United's goal is to restore the founding fathers' vision of a free nation, guided by the honesty, common sense, and good will of its citizens.
https://www.youtube.com/user/citizensunited07/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/citizensunited07/about
--
Rigged - The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump (Movie Trailer)
Available to watch on April 5, 2022: rigged2020.com & https://citizensunitedmovies.com/pages/rigged
935 views Apr 1, 2022
Wayne Gerald
860 subscribers
https://youtu.be/4vx9_NLSn5E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp-lE3rWQcrSIe_y1dOP8cA
Note: And what about Trump's Operation WarpSpeed so all can get 'vaxxed'?
And Trump pushing 5G?
And Trump's connection to Pedophile Epstein?
I know nothing, but I have a clear opinion on what's going on.
Use critical thinking, Do your own Fucking researh and come to your Fucking own conclusion.
And let's see what happens..
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
Source News-mail from : https://conservative-daily.com/
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg spent nearly $400 million on the 2020 presidential election in support of then-candidate Joe Biden. The plan? Get President Donald Trump out of office. A new documentary film from Citizens United Productions, Rigged: The Zuckerberg-Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump, provides the details.
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg spent nearly $400 million on the 2020 presidential election in an effort to bolster then-candidate Joe Biden and quash former President Donald Trump, a documentary film from Citizens United Productions, Rigged: The Zuckerberg-Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump, details.
The 40-minute documentary blows the lid off the tech billionaire’s efforts, alongside left-wing operatives, to unseat Trump under the guise of providing aid to assist with safety in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. These leftists essentially dumped private funding into government elections, creating an artificial groundswell of get-out-the-vote efforts for Biden, whose public enthusiasm levels clearly waned throughout the election cycle, prompting jokes about the then-candidate hiding in his basement.
Overall, Zuckerberg spent $400 million in 2020 — only $61 million short of the $461 million the Democratic National Committee (DNC) spent in both 2019 and 2020.
The explosive documentary details just how these left-wing operatives sprinkled “Zuck Bucks” in various areas around the country to influence the election. All of this is documented via 990 forms non-profit groups file with the IRS.
Specifically, the documentary “traces the river of cash flowing from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to a pair of 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) and the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR).” Interestingly, the Chan Zuckerberg Institute happens to involve a number of well-connected Democrat players, including former President Obama’s former campaign manager, David Plouffe, whom the press release describes as the institute’s “Strategist in Residence.” Joel Benenson, the chief strategist for twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, also conveniently served as an adviser at the institute.
Read more here:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/31/documentary-blows-the-lid-off-the-400-million-zuckerberg-effort-to-elect-biden/
https://wsyr.iheart.com/featured/the-sean-hannity-show/content/2022-04-01-sean-hannity-rigged-the-zuckerberg-funded-plot-to-defeat-donald-trump-coming-45/
https://hannity.com/media-room/rigged-the-zuckerberg-funded-plot-to-defeat-donald-trump-coming-april-5th/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Rigged%3A+The+Zuckerberg-Funded+Plot+to+Defeat+Donald+Trump&;va=z&t=hc&ia=web
--
Links:
Citizens United - 4.02K subscribers
Citizens United is an organization dedicated to restoring our government to citizens' control. Through a combination of education, advocacy, and grass roots organization, Citizens United seeks to reassert the traditional American values of limited government, freedom of enterprise, strong families, and national sovereignty and security. Citizens United's goal is to restore the founding fathers' vision of a free nation, guided by the honesty, common sense, and good will of its citizens.
https://www.youtube.com/user/citizensunited07/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/citizensunited07/about
--
Rigged - The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump (Movie Trailer)
Available to watch on April 5, 2022: rigged2020.com & https://citizensunitedmovies.com/pages/rigged
935 views Apr 1, 2022
Wayne Gerald
860 subscribers
https://youtu.be/4vx9_NLSn5E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp-lE3rWQcrSIe_y1dOP8cA
Keywords
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