EXPOSED: Governments Using the Coronavirus Pandemic to Finalize Agenda 21 Social Planning Revolution

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Last Wednesday, Glenn broke down how the draconian shutdowns, public/private partnerships, and push toward a global final authority we’ve seen during the coronavirus pandemic all lines up with “United Nations Agenda 21.” In an extended interview, Glenn speaks with “Behind the Green Mask : UN Agenda 21” author Rosa Koire about how deep-seated Agenda 21’s goals have already become in our own communities. But those pushing for global governance in the wake of this pandemic have severely misjudged the American people!
Watch the whole interview now on BlazeTV.com.
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