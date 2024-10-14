© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage has come from Zionist TV showing their infantry taking fire and suffering casualties during a clash with Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The IOF soldiers were forced to retreat and wait for fire support from a Merkava tank. According to pro-Hezbollah sources, a single machine gunner held off an entire IOF platoon, though the video does not provide evidence to support this claim.