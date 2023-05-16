Our Galactic Family Speak: Trust you have the True Answers within your own Heart. There are a lot of Agenda's at play so you need to go within and Ask yourself First!

47 views 0

ChannelingGalacticFamily

Published 21 hours ago | Comments Published 21 hours ago | Download MP3 Subscribe (25)

Nicola channels through a message from our Galactic Family about going within yourself First to find the answers you need, rather than looking outside yourself ...



Keywords health mike adams awakening america god jesus russia vaccine uk china gold hrr canada silver australia popular angels banks ets 2023 covid plandemic ananda dioxins channelinggalacticfamily