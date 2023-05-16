Create New Account
Our Galactic Family Speak: Trust you have the True Answers within your own Heart. There are a lot of Agenda's at play so you need to go within and Ask yourself First!
Published 21 hours ago

Nicola channels through a message from our Galactic Family about going within yourself First to find the answers you need, rather than looking outside yourself ...

