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Selected Blood Groups, & Genetic Targeting Through 5G
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812 views • July 16, 2021
Been saying this for about 6 years that 5G is the Biggest Threat to Humanity and the Pharaonic Aristocrats are doing Ethnic Cleansings through Bio, and EMF Frequencies- My videos prove this for years and only a few have found my posts- All my videos are good and some over the heads of some who say that they are awake except they still live on a spinning earth, so they need more light to see and that's where my videos can fit nicely to explain a lot to you- -
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