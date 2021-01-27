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Synthetic Biology
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109 views • January 27, 2021
Several years ago there was talk of a new technology for food production and processing known as 'synthetic biology'. Also referred to as'syn-bio' or 'GMO 2.0', the loose terms covered everything from bioengineering yeasts to product particular flavorings or vitamin supplements to lab grown meat. Synthetic Biology involves writing new genetic code and biological “circuits” from scratch by printing them out on a DNA printer. In this way scientists can produce synthetic DNA and manipulate it into other organisms to create new living entities never before found in nature.
We don't hear much about synthetic biology at this point, but it's not because it has been abandoned. Syn-bio is completely mainstream at this point, with many of the ingredients found in items on grocery store shelve being synthetically manufactured by DNA printed technology. The thing is, few people have heard about this and, as could be expected, no conversation has happened with the general public about whether anyone wants this.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we talk about the implications of Syn-bio, where it is and where it's headed and whether or not there's cause for concern.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ObjectiveHealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
We don't hear much about synthetic biology at this point, but it's not because it has been abandoned. Syn-bio is completely mainstream at this point, with many of the ingredients found in items on grocery store shelve being synthetically manufactured by DNA printed technology. The thing is, few people have heard about this and, as could be expected, no conversation has happened with the general public about whether anyone wants this.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we talk about the implications of Syn-bio, where it is and where it's headed and whether or not there's cause for concern.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ObjectiveHealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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