© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bitcoin and Pre-Nicene Christianity: Money and Faith Reexamined Under the Covid Tyranny
Follow
1
Share
Report
34 views • June 13, 2021
Worshipping the same deity as your enemy and empowering him by using the financial instrument he created and controls condemns you to slavery in this life and the next. But is the path to freedom from both hiding in plain sight?
Links mentioned in the show:
FirstBibleNetwork.com
Electrum.org
TheVeryFirstBible.org
MarcioniteChurch.org
Links mentioned in the show:
FirstBibleNetwork.com
Electrum.org
TheVeryFirstBible.org
MarcioniteChurch.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.