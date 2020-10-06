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FULL SHOW: Trump to Leave Walter Reed Medical and Says, “Do not fear COVID!”
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7 views • October 06, 2020
Major Monday broadcast as President Trump departs from Walter Reed Medical facility back to the White House and announces he will be back on the campaign trail soon and taking part in the next Presidential Debate on October 15th. The left is in a complete conniption fit over President Trump’s quick recovery from COVID. Democrats continue to be exposed by undercover journalists, admitting they want to end the 2nd Amendment, and that they lie, and one caught attempting to solicit a minor for sex. Bryson and Gary Gray come back on the broadcast to correct the record if Gary Gray has officially become a Trump supporter. Owen Shroyer breaks down all the latest news and takes calls. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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