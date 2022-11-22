SELF ASSEMBLING NANO COMPUTER CHIPS, ROUTERS AND TRANSITORS IN VACCINATED BLOOD

This is a slide show of zoomed in self assemble nano computer chips in vaccinated blood. On first day of blood analysis there are no chips. After a few days, chips self assemble and can be easily seen. The large light green blobs are the lipid nano gels and hydrogels that deliver the chip components into the blood. The black magnetized graphene moves around and delivers the components to be assembled.

Check out the videos showing how graphene nano tubes are connecting to the chips to connect the vaccinated to the Internet of Bodies. Please share this video.

On my Channel: JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope

The Internet of Bodies is unfolding and being rolled out.





[email protected]