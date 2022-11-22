Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SELF ASSEMBLING NANO COMPUTER CHIPS, ROUTERS AND TRANSITORS IN VACCINATED BLOOD
113 views
channel image
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
Published 6 days ago |

This is a slide show of zoomed in self assemble nano computer chips in vaccinated blood. On first day of blood analysis there are no chips. After a few days, chips self assemble and can be easily seen.  The large light green blobs are the lipid nano gels and hydrogels that deliver the chip components into the blood. The black magnetized graphene moves around and delivers the components to be assembled. 

Check out the videos showing how graphene nano tubes are connecting to the chips to connect the vaccinated to the Internet of Bodies.  Please share this video.

On my Channel: JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope

The Internet of Bodies is unfolding and being rolled out. 


[email protected]

Keywords
vaccine injuryvaccine injuriesgenocideblood clotshydrogelinternet of bodiesmyocarditisiobclot shotlipid nano gelgraphene in bloodself assembling nano computer chips in jabbed bloodmagnetism in blood

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket