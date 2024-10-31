Post Election ALERT! Beware The Digital Prison Planet. Will Trump Usher In Digital ID & Mass Surveillance For EVERY American Using A Border Crisis?

The Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is on sale NOW!! This video features everything you need to know about my latest anti-aging obsession! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy





I would encourage everyone to add ‘Good Morning CHD’ as a MUST WATCH to their weekly news itinerary and Children’s Health Defense as a vital and credible information resource. https://childrenshealthdefense.org





This week on the “Financial Rebellion” segment, Catherine Austin Fitts alerted the audience to a very serious POST election threat that no one in conservative media is talking about, a total biometric surveillance system.





"They’re trying to build a control grid and they’re building it in different steps. And when they all link together, you are in a digital concentration camp and they can take all of your assets, they can take your kids, they have complete control."





I’m most concerned that this will be ushered in by so-called conservatives in Trump’s inner circle like Elon Musk, JD Vance and Vivek Ramaswamy, who all have strong financial incentives to build this new governmental infrastructure. After the election it will be pitched to an unsuspecting and euphoric conservative base under the guise of national security and as a response to the border crisis.





Will we let them use a crisis to fool us AGAIN?





Shannon’s Top Headlines:

Wednesday, October 30





Nurse and author Twila Brase joined CHD.TV and “The Solari Report” to discuss the dangers of Real ID and QR Codes and how people can resist them.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/reject-real-id-qr-codes-twila-brase/





Fascinating and informative debate -

Is Donald Trump The “Lesser Of Two Evils”? with Derrick Broze & Ian Carroll

https://theconsciousresistance.com/trump-lesser-evil/





The Biden administration spent almost $1 billion to push falsehoods about Covid vaccines, boosters, and masks on the American people

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-most-devastating-report-so-far/





Exclusive: NIH Spending $2.2 Million to ‘Nudge’ Elderly to Get More Vaccines

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nih-be-immune-clinical-trial-nudge-more-vaccines/





SJ Show Notes





Learn about Dom Pullano and PCM & Associates HERE ——>

https://www.pcmpullano.com

Or call his toll free number here: 1-800-536-1368





Sign the petition to urge Trump to address vaccine safety issues:

www.makeamericanhealthyagain.vote





Please Support Our Sponsors:





MUST Watch Movie - Beneath Sheep’s Clothing takes the mask off of totalitarianism and explores what lies beneath the surface of seemingly innocent characters and narratives. Get it HERE at https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie





Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy





Colonial Metals Group is a valued sponsor of the SJ Show! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values and supports this show! Learn about your options HERE ——> https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy





The Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is on sale NOW!!

This video features everything you need to know about my latest anti-aging obsession! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy