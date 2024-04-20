Create New Account
Revelation Apocalypse Was 2000 Years Ago
When The End Time Was
The Revelation Apocalypse takes place shortly after Revelation was written, according to Jesus Christ and God. That places the Apocalypse in the late First Century.

List of New Testament Time Statements proving "Author's Intent" was the end was near for the Apostles 2000 years ago: https://lynnish.tripod.com/DayHour.pdf

"Prophecy Paradox, the Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611/bibleprophend-20

www.deadendtime.com


Keywords
biblespiritualityprophecyreligionprophesyapocalypserevelationend time

