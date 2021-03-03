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Alex Jones Responds To Gov Abbott Supposedly Opening Up Texas
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110 views • March 03, 2021
Mar 2, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
On Texas Independence Day, Gov Greg Abbott announced that Texas businesses could fully open in 1 week and that he was ending the mask mandate.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-responds-to-gov-abbott-supposedly-opening-up-texas/
https://banned.video/watch?id=603ee9c39ed0f627f1b27a2d
The Alex Jones Show
On Texas Independence Day, Gov Greg Abbott announced that Texas businesses could fully open in 1 week and that he was ending the mask mandate.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-responds-to-gov-abbott-supposedly-opening-up-texas/
https://banned.video/watch?id=603ee9c39ed0f627f1b27a2d
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