FBI Chief: Catturd on Twitter, Schiff a Traitor, Repubs Worthless
15 views
elonmusk, how is it that you have taken control of this Twitter platform and allowed the likes of
@catturd2 to be posting content? "Gutless Republicans? Of course. We own both political parties. Behind closed doors, dems and repubs are united."
Keywords
democratstreasonrepublicanstwittercongressrussian collusionhouse of representativesadam schiffelon muskfbi filescatturddems and repubs united behind closed doors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos