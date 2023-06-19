© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FBI Chief: Catturd on Twitter, Schiff a Traitor, Repubs Worthless
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • June 19, 2023
elonmusk, how is it that you have taken control of this Twitter platform and allowed the likes of
@catturd2 to be posting content? "Gutless Republicans? Of course. We own both political parties. Behind closed doors, dems and repubs are united."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.