Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, February 6, 2021, #287 ( Dane Wigington )

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“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth.” ~ George Orwell
Many are still questioning the origin of CV-19 in spite of the fact that the answer has long since been known. CV-19 was not a random act of Nature. All official sources and all corporate media are frantically pushing populations to get injected as soon as possible. What percentage of the population actually understands the agenda? The climate engineers have scheduled a massive surface cool-down for much of the US over the coming 7-14 days. What is the true scale of toxic elements being sprayed into our skies in order to carry out such an operation? The accelerating demise of Earth’s environments and ecosystems is still being ignored by the majority in first world nations. Forests are dying all over the world while our skies are increasingly blotted out with climate engineering elements. Can we yet expose the insanity in time to make a difference?
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is unfolding on numerous fronts, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington
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For those that have not yet seen our recent post on “The Dimming”, it is a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This documentary film will provide answers and proof of the ongoing climate engineering / weather warfare operations. This is a 4+ minute trailer on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA
The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM
To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous.
Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ
The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:
2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/
20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/cl...
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