⚡️Swedish Coast Guard detained the Russian ship ADLER in the Baltic Sea
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
0
81 views • 1 day ago

⚡️The Swedish Coast Guard detained the Russian ship ADLER in the Baltic Sea.

Video from yesterday.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of December 22, 2025

▪️ In the Krasnodar Krai, as a result of a UAV attack, a pipeline at one of the terminals in Volna, Temryuk District, two docks, and two ships were damaged. Firefighting operations are ongoing.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces struck at Krivoy Rog, Pavlograd, and the Dnepropetrovsk region during the night. Belgorod-Dniester in the Odessa region was completely powerless after an attack by "Hurricanes".

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the GRU "North" reports on the intensification of our troops' offensive actions on several frontline sectors. In particular, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting offensive battles near Andreevka, where an attempt to advance an enemy combat group was thwarted the day before, and a German "Leopard-2" tank, which had not been reported in recent reports, was destroyed. A new element of the situation was the crossing of the border by the Russian Armed Forces in the area opposite Krasna Yaruga in the Belgorod region, where our forces occupied part of Grabovskoe and liberated the settlement of Vysokoe. After entering Grabovskoe (https://t.me/lost_armour/7505?single), the Russian Armed Forces evacuated about 50 civilians.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the GRU "North" is engaged in fierce battles. Our forces have achieved tactical successes in the area of Staritsa, west of Liman, in Vilcha, in Volchanski Khutory, and on the Melove-Khatnye section. South of Vilcha, the enemy is building a new defensive line and conducting remote mine laying.

▪️ South of Kupyansk, where battles continue, the Russian Armed Forces are expanding the zone of control near Boguslavka to the east of the Oskol River with the aim of leveling the frontline near Lozova and Novokruglovka.

▪️ After our capture of Seversk and the expansion of the zone of control around it, the enemy has introduced the terminology of the Slavyansk direction (Slavyansk, 30 km strictly west of Seversk). Our troops have advanced in the direction of Platovka and Kriva Luka.

▪️ Near the liberated Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Russian Armed Forces have displayed our flags in Svetloe (adjacent to Mirnograd (Dimitrov)).

▪️ The GRU "East" is engaged in fierce battles for Gulyaipole and the expansion of the bridgehead on the west bank of the Gaiychur River. Six counterattacks by the AFU have been repelled. It is reported about the advance to the northwest of Gerasimovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, as well as to the west of the settlements of Radostnoe, Dobropillia, Varvarovka in the direction of the settlements of Ternovatoe and Kosovtsvo.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the Russian Armed Forces are engaged in battles in Primorsk and Stepnogorsk, and report on battles near Lukyanovskoe, where our paratroopers recently carried out a drop. Continuous attacks by the AFU on the civilian population are ongoing. In Vasilyevka, a grandmother born in 1945 was injured, and power lines in the Vasilyevsky municipal district were damaged. In the city of Kamyanka-Dniprovskaya, a private house was damaged in an UAV attack.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
