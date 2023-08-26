One of the ways they drove the shamdemic is through the RT-PCR test. Yet, even their literature and its inventor, the late Kary Mullis,, say it is not meant to be used as a diagnostic test.

In this video, medical experts discuss the PCR test fraud.

The last pandemic was a pandemic of tests. Expect they next one to be driven by the same.

Watch the truth about this fraudulent diagnostic test that was never invented to be a test here.



Subscribe to this channel for more videos and updates.