One of the ways they drove the shamdemic is through the RT-PCR test. Yet, even their literature and its inventor, the late Kary Mullis,, say it is not meant to be used as a diagnostic test.
In this video, medical experts discuss the PCR test fraud.
The last pandemic was a pandemic of tests. Expect they next one to be driven by the same.
Watch the truth about this fraudulent diagnostic test that was never invented to be a test here.
