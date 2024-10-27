BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Overcoming the Blood Cult (Part 3) – 247 Victims, 135 Witnesses, 172 Perpetrators and Co-Perpetrators (by Lois Sasek)
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
162 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
154 views • 6 months ago

In this documentary film, Kla.TV Production Manager Lois Sasek presents an impressive compilation of 65 hours of film and audio material of 247 victims and 135 witnesses of satanic ritual abuse. Like the 138 victims and 77 witnesses from episode 1 and 2 of The Blood Cult, they all testify to the same thing: „Satanic ritual violence takes place worldwide“. They all speak of a self-appointed ”power elite“ perpetrator network acting worldwide. Over 172 perpetrators and accomplices are named in this documentary. Never before has this network of perpetrators been made visible so impressively! The path to overcoming this blood cult has also never been shown so clearly before.

Keywords
pedophiliamediasatanismelitesfreemasonoccultismideologyhalloweensufferingchildrenloissasek
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy