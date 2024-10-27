Overcoming the Blood Cult (Part 3) – 247 Victims, 135 Witnesses, 172 Perpetrators and Co-Perpetrators (by Lois Sasek)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this documentary film, Kla.TV Production Manager Lois Sasek presents an impressive compilation of 65 hours of film and audio material of 247 victims and 135 witnesses of satanic ritual abuse. Like the 138 victims and 77 witnesses from episode 1 and 2 of The Blood Cult, they all testify to the same thing: „Satanic ritual violence takes place worldwide“. They all speak of a self-appointed ”power elite“ perpetrator network acting worldwide. Over 172 perpetrators and accomplices are named in this documentary. Never before has this network of perpetrators been made visible so impressively! The path to overcoming this blood cult has also never been shown so clearly before.