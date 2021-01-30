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Holographic Soap? Diffraction soap, diy soap, how to make holograhpic soap, science experiment
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11 views • January 30, 2021
Welcome to my channel! Today I'm doing something a little bit different. I'm making rainbow holographic soap using diffraction grating! The idea is to get a rainbow holographic look on the surface of the soap without any dyes or coloring. I've been making soap for a few years and along the way I found many YouTube channels that give me inspiration and motivation. Ann Reardon of How To Cook That has fun and beautiful cooking recipes including giant desserts and candies, 5 minute craft debunking, vintage recipes, and other amazing content. Everything she does is a work of art. Please check out her channel and take a look at her awesome creations. I hope you enjoy!
How To Cook That Holographic Chocolate
https://youtu.be/6p3T_KHbfhs
You can get your own diffraction grating sheets on Amazon or Ebay!
Ebay: https://ebay.to/3b67OMO
Amazon: https://amzn.to/356o3pv
Links to my Etsy and social media:
Shop: CabbagePatchSoap.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cabbagepatch...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cabbagepatc...
How To Cook That Holographic Chocolate
https://youtu.be/6p3T_KHbfhs
You can get your own diffraction grating sheets on Amazon or Ebay!
Ebay: https://ebay.to/3b67OMO
Amazon: https://amzn.to/356o3pv
Links to my Etsy and social media:
Shop: CabbagePatchSoap.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cabbagepatch...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cabbagepatc...
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