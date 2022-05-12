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Dr. Peter Chambers & Todd Callender - WHO Pandemic Treaty & War on Humanity
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191 views • May 12, 2022
Dr. Peter Chambers, a 37-year combat veteran, having previous worked as a Special Operations Surgeon for the Green Berets, and Lawyer Todd Callender to discuss the WHO Pandemic Treaty, the War that has been waged against humanity and what can be done about it.
Source: Maria Zee
Source: Maria Zee
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