Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for November 7, 2023

Quo Vadis

Nov 9, 2023

Here is the message of Saint Michael the Archangel:

Beloved of the Holy Trinity:

I COME TO YOU BY TRINITARIAN WILL TO PROTECT YOU AND TO AWAKEN YOU FROM THE WRONG THOUGHTS TO WHICH YOU YOURSELVES ADHERE.

The human creature has gone astray and will be further astray in the face of the bad advice that has led it to get lost in the reception of what the Law of God does not admit.

They adopt inappropriate behaviors by imitation and then cend themselves to those behaviors that lead them to be part of everyday life and make them fall into the bottom of sin.

THEY LIVE IMPROPERLY RELEGATING FAITH TO A LAST PLACE AND FAITH IS A CONSCIOUS ACT, WHICH THEY MUST CONSTANTLY MONITOR.

Pray for all humanity, this act of love is fraternity towards others so that everyone can be saved.

Activate the consciousness numbed by the mundane, which moving between two paths live between the mundane and the fight against everything that is not Divine Mandate.

In a continuous battle not to fall, to stay on the side of Our beloved King and Lord Jesus Christ: Awaken your conscience so that you do not live in the mundane only in the personal, but so that you live in that longing for your own salvation and that of your brother!

They know that conscience must be confronted with the due and improper works and acts that they have carried out in life, doing an act of humility before God, One and Trill.

They must be creatures of conscience, of truth, of fraternity...

How many brothers will tell you that all of the above is not worth it, that they are very mundane beliefs, that it is not true and that nothing will happen!

You keep calm, fraternity with those who ignore the Revelations and pray for those creatures, since you are not obliged to believe in them, but you do not believe in the Word of Holy Scripture either.

They look at the signs that are given in Heaven, they look at how the water wants to wash away the sin of the Earth and pounce heavily against the cities and towns so that humanity looks more at what is not something normal, but alerts from Heaven for their children and they don't even believe so. It is ignorance, it is the conscience saturated by the mundane, it is the Devil who fills them with laziness, not only the conscience, but he grafts a heart of stone on them.

They will see phenomena on top that they think they would never see.

Fire will fall from Heaven in great proportions and the wind will be relentless.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the moment is crucial:

THE HUMAN CREATURE IS GETTING AHEAD OF THE DIVINE PLANS, ATTACKING ONE AND THE OTHER UNTIL it REACHES THE PURPOSE OF EVIL, delegated to the families of world economic power, with interests of dominating the world to annihilate most of humanity.

THIS IS THE EXPECTED MOMENT, NOT ANOTHER, THIS IS THE MOMENT WHEN THE EVIL TAKEN GROWS WHEN it IS IN its PATH, TAKING WEAK MINDS AND INDUCING THEM TO BE PART OF THE EMBARRASSING WORKS AND ACTS.

The assaults will increase, the deaths will be a matter of every moment for a piece of bread.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray with the heart and conscience that every prayer done in this way is poured out in blessings on all humanity.

So much human creature living in ignorance of what it is to be a true son of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ!

How many believe that by attending the Eucharistic Celebration and praying they have fulfilled, and instead, they attend the Eucharistic Celebration in a state of great sin in nauseating clothes by not confessing their sins or meditating on prayer, but it is something mechanical to fulfill.

Children, they will be taken by surprise, evil will not give signs until it appears in revenge on the children of God.

Pray, pray for Chile, it suffers from the shudder of the earth.

Pray, pray for Canada, you must repent.

Pray, pray for Japan, it shudders strongly, be far-sighted children.

War is spreading and terrorism shakes humanity.

My Legions protect them like precious stones.

Saint Michael the Archangel.

The following commentary is from Luz de Maria.

Brothers and sisters:

Is it so difficult for the human creature to believe that sin has reached unthinkable levels?

In the face of so much stubbornness in which we live, we must pray more, repair more, be more sensitive to the Divine Call, possess holy patience and reiterate our profession of faith.

I invite you to meditate on what Heaven has told us about conscience:





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvM6ubnellI