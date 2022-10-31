Create New Account
Mike Stone on the Virology Lie | Jerm Warfare
FNQ Citizen's Collective
Published 24 days ago

Mike Stone runs viroliegy.com, easily the most powerful and persuasive critique of virology, that I’ve come across.

I’ve chatted to a number of great minds on the topic of viruses, such as Tom Cowan and Sam Bailey, and find myself convinced by their arguments.


In our conversation, Mike covers

  • why virology is pseudoscience;
  • what viruses are;
  • the problems with definitions;
  • direct evidence versus indirect evidence;
  • Koch’s Postulates and why they matter;
  • the rejection of the Scientific Method;
  • isolation and purification;
  • genomics and genome sequencing; and
  • the Rockefeller funding behind virology.     

    Source
    Mike Stone's Website

    FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community
