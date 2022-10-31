Mike Stone on the Virology Lie | Jerm Warfare

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Mike Stone runs viroliegy.com, easily the most powerful and persuasive critique of virology, that I’ve come across.
I’ve chatted to a number of great minds on the topic of viruses, such as Tom Cowan and Sam Bailey, and find myself convinced by their arguments.
In our conversation, Mike covers
- why virology is pseudoscience;
- what viruses are;
- the problems with definitions;
- direct evidence versus indirect evidence;
- Koch’s Postulates and why they matter;
- the rejection of the Scientific Method;
- isolation and purification;
- genomics and genome sequencing; and
- the Rockefeller funding behind virology.
Source
Mike Stone's Website
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