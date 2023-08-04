YAH'S Prophecy 70 - What Will YAHUVEH Do When Calamity Comes Knocking At Your Door? YAH SAYS "many times I use this ministry as a barometer" A "Jer 6:27-30 test" (also full prophecy in Description)

this is a mirrored video

Prophecy 70 - What Will YAHUVEH Do When Calamity Comes Knocking At Your Door? Given To Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu

January 12, 2003

Prophecy in full below

"I, YAHUVEH, have been taking note of who is blessing this ministry and sowing financial seed now and who is hindering you by only watching to see if and when I perform this financial miracle for the miracle bus. I, YAHUVEH, tell you this, I have used this as a test to the people who know that I, YAHUVEH, speak forth from you as my anointed vessel. This ministry has been there to comfort and encourage and warn the children who call themselves mine and now when this ministry needs encouragement and blessings I am taking note who is blessing you and who is not. How few have even joined you in this prayer and anointed fast when it is for their sakes also you do this, as well as standing in the gap for the nations and for MY mercy to delay MY wrath. I have watched those who are watching and not helping this ministry financially or even offered up a prayer in your behalf.

The time is coming oh so quickly when those that sat back and watched and did nothing will see I, YAHUVEH, sit back and watch and do nothing as calamity comes knocking on their doors. For those that help this ministry and have helped it when calamity comes knocking at your door, I shall have MY angels guard and protect and cover you with MY anointed dome where evil shall not touch you. I have said many times I use this ministry as a barometer how well people are listening to MY RUACH ha KODESH MY HOLY SPIRIT?

Some reading this think they are wealthy, have no need of anything but I tell you that you are wretched and naked before I, YAHUVEH, and YAHUSHUA’s eyes. Some reading this say, “I have my treasures here on earth, possessions, real estate and bank accounts,” but I tell you that you are bankrupt in Heaven. Some build up there credit here on earth, but I tell you that you have no credit when it comes to the evil times ahead and MY ears shall not hear you call out to ME, it shall be in vain.

I have anointed this handmaiden to call forth the assembly to fast and pray for a greater anointing and protection for the evil times that are not far off. Those who hear MY voice in this ministry are obeying and going hungry in this fast, but those who knowingly eat and have their fill now, when I have called forth a Holy fast, shall go hungry, while these that go hungry now I, YAHUVEH, shall feed when the time of need comes. Those that hide their wallets, purses and checkbooks now, are stingy with what they can see with their eyes, will find that when the time of need arises I shall also give you back what you have given.

MY Daughter again I remind you, I use you as a Jer 6:27-30 test. I know it is not easy but MY will shall be done. I shall bless you and all those that have been obedient and sacrificed and not just watched, but joined in this anointed fast and prayer and sowed Holy seed into this ministry need. Those that do not help MY Ministry and Ministers are against MY Ministry and Ministers. Again and again you have heard, “The harvest is great and the laborers few,” and yet still you do not come forward. Be warned, I am watching who are merely watching, be ye doers of the word not merely hearers or readers of it.

Those who have fasted and cast their curses against this Minister and Ministry, you who have cast your curses of lack against this ministry, know this, your curses have only returned back unto your own bosom! You are trying to curse what I have blessed, you are fighting against the God of all Creation and I am not amused."







