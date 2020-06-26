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Silvano Trotta / Pr Christian Perrone : « Y a-t-il une erreur qu'ils n'ont pas commise ? »
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2 views • June 26, 2020
Import 26 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IEk4Sw2XKi4
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Commentaires d'origine de Silvano Trotta :
Le Professeur Christian Perronne est mon invité.
Le soutenir :
https://www.mesopinions.com/petition/sante/soutien-professeur-perronne-pouvons-laisser-passer/93958
Sources :
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099%2803%2900806-5/fulltext
https://www.thelancet.com/pdfs/journals/laninf/PIIS1473-3099%2806%2970361-9.pdf
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736%2802%2908557-4/fulltext?code=lancet-site
https://virologyj.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1743-422X-2-69?report=reader
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0006291X0401839X
https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2020/06/306587/moroccan-scientist-moroccos-chloroquine-success-reveals-european-failures/
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/top-13-des-revenus-annuels-recents-verses-par-lindustrie-pharmaceutique
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/comment-lindustrie-pharmaceutique-vendu-son-ame-acte-ii
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/covid-19-letude-de-laphp-double-tranchants
https://www.francetvinfo.fr/sante/maladie/coronavirus/l-agence-europeenne-des-medicaments-recommande-d-autoriser-la-mise-sur-le-marche-du-remdesivir-pour-les-patients-atteints-de-covid-19_4021635.html
https://www.marianne.net/societe/118000-euros-de-msd-116000-euros-de-roche-faut-il-s-inquieter-des-liens-entre-labos-et
https://blog.gerardmaudrux.lequotidiendumedecin.fr/2020/05/11/les-dangers-de-la-chloroquine/
https://www.change.org/p/ephilippepm-traitement-covid19-ne-perdons-plus-de-temps-neperdonsplusdetemps?use_react=false
https://www.lefigaro.fr/flash-actu/le-conseil-national-de-l-ordre-des-medecins-ouvre-une-procedure-contre-le-professeur-perronne-20200624
https://www.lequotidiendumedecin.fr/specialites/infectiologie/transfusion-de-plasma-de-patients-covid-19-gueris-lobjectif-est-deviter-les-passages-en-reanimation
https://www.lefigaro.fr/social/plus-de-1000-chefs-de-service-demissionnent-de-leur-fonction-administrative-pour-sauver-l-hopital-public-20200114
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/marseille-5-paris-1-juste-les-chiffres
https://t.co/2tfDHaLghG?amp=1
https://www.decision-sante.com/actualites/breve/2020/03/20/le-remdesivir-un-traitement-salue-par-loms_29346
https://www.marianne.net/societe/discovery-les-experts-francais-qui-cherchent-un-traitement-contre-le-covid-sont-ils-sous-l
https://www.leparisien.fr/info-paris-ile-de-france-oise/covid-19-1-3-million-de-franciliens-invites-a-passer-un-test-pour-identifier-des-clusters-dormants-25-06-2020-8341761.php
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Commentaires d'origine de Silvano Trotta :
Le Professeur Christian Perronne est mon invité.
Le soutenir :
https://www.mesopinions.com/petition/sante/soutien-professeur-perronne-pouvons-laisser-passer/93958
Sources :
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099%2803%2900806-5/fulltext
https://www.thelancet.com/pdfs/journals/laninf/PIIS1473-3099%2806%2970361-9.pdf
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736%2802%2908557-4/fulltext?code=lancet-site
https://virologyj.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1743-422X-2-69?report=reader
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0006291X0401839X
https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2020/06/306587/moroccan-scientist-moroccos-chloroquine-success-reveals-european-failures/
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/top-13-des-revenus-annuels-recents-verses-par-lindustrie-pharmaceutique
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/comment-lindustrie-pharmaceutique-vendu-son-ame-acte-ii
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/covid-19-letude-de-laphp-double-tranchants
https://www.francetvinfo.fr/sante/maladie/coronavirus/l-agence-europeenne-des-medicaments-recommande-d-autoriser-la-mise-sur-le-marche-du-remdesivir-pour-les-patients-atteints-de-covid-19_4021635.html
https://www.marianne.net/societe/118000-euros-de-msd-116000-euros-de-roche-faut-il-s-inquieter-des-liens-entre-labos-et
https://blog.gerardmaudrux.lequotidiendumedecin.fr/2020/05/11/les-dangers-de-la-chloroquine/
https://www.change.org/p/ephilippepm-traitement-covid19-ne-perdons-plus-de-temps-neperdonsplusdetemps?use_react=false
https://www.lefigaro.fr/flash-actu/le-conseil-national-de-l-ordre-des-medecins-ouvre-une-procedure-contre-le-professeur-perronne-20200624
https://www.lequotidiendumedecin.fr/specialites/infectiologie/transfusion-de-plasma-de-patients-covid-19-gueris-lobjectif-est-deviter-les-passages-en-reanimation
https://www.lefigaro.fr/social/plus-de-1000-chefs-de-service-demissionnent-de-leur-fonction-administrative-pour-sauver-l-hopital-public-20200114
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/marseille-5-paris-1-juste-les-chiffres
https://t.co/2tfDHaLghG?amp=1
https://www.decision-sante.com/actualites/breve/2020/03/20/le-remdesivir-un-traitement-salue-par-loms_29346
https://www.marianne.net/societe/discovery-les-experts-francais-qui-cherchent-un-traitement-contre-le-covid-sont-ils-sous-l
https://www.leparisien.fr/info-paris-ile-de-france-oise/covid-19-1-3-million-de-franciliens-invites-a-passer-un-test-pour-identifier-des-clusters-dormants-25-06-2020-8341761.php
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