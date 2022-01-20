UNBELIEVABLE ADMISSIONS: Israeli Covid-19 vaccine advisor: 'We have made mistakes'

Posted Jan 18January2022 UnHerd:"Israeli vaccine chief: "We have made mistakes" "

In a wide-ranging and forthright interview with Freddie Sayers, Professor Cyrille Cohen, head of Immunology at Bar Ilan University and a member of the advisory committee for vaccines for the Israeli Government said:

- The Green Pass / vaccine passport concept was no longer relevant in the Omicron era and should be phased out (he expected it to be in short order in Israel)

- He and his colleagues were surprised and disappointed that the vaccines did not prevent transmission, as they had originally hoped

- The biggest mistake of the pandemic in Israel was closing schools and education – he apologised for that

- Widespread infection is now an inevitable part of future immunity — otherwise known as herd immunity

- Omicron has accelerated the pandemic into the endemic phase, in which Covid will be “like flu”