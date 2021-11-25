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World at War, Civil Wars, COVID, Small Poxx out breaks, Survival tips for the wilderness, Coffee with Christine:
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112 views • November 25, 2021
This whole COVID-19 Agenda is nothing more than a Luciferian Psychological Program designed to control and enslave the masses, it's to scare them into getting the Mark of the Beast, the Time Release Death Injection. The New World Order.......God Bless us all.
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