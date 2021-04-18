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Lin Wood Brings the Heat
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647 views • April 18, 2021
Lin Wood at the Thrivetime Freedom gathering on the weekend of April 16-17 2021. You can follow Lin Wood on Telegram through this link https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth
Video compiled by Light to Dark, whose YouTube channel was recently taken down. You can follow Light to Dark on Telegram through this link https://t.me/LKDarktoLight
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes. Entertainment from it's viewing is NOT allowed*
You can follow GenXquestions on Telegram through this link https://t.me/genxquestionseverything
Video compiled by Light to Dark, whose YouTube channel was recently taken down. You can follow Light to Dark on Telegram through this link https://t.me/LKDarktoLight
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes. Entertainment from it's viewing is NOT allowed*
You can follow GenXquestions on Telegram through this link https://t.me/genxquestionseverything
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