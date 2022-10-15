Tactical PE Learning The Hard Way Why Home Invasion Does Not Pay

Good Day Warriors! Tactical PE is as always powered by WarFit Conditioning!
Discover How to Skyrocket Your Conditioning Levels While Simultaneously Building Whole-Body Strength, Power, and Agility!
The Step-By-Step Program for Winning Through Superior Conditioning!
Get War Fit Today!
https://bit.ly/Warfit1022
Part one:
Minneapolis backyard shooting ruled self-defense played out entirely on video
From: KARE 11
https://bit.ly/KARE11101522
Part Two:
How to Do Breathing Squats
Revolutionary tactical strength and conditioning program provides a simple bodyweight-training blueprint to help you gain strength, boost power, and rebuild your body.
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.