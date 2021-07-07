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16 YEAR OLD ATHLETE HAS VAXXXINE HEART ATTACK, GOVERNMENT ISSUES WARNING THAT EXERCISE IS DANGEROUS (MIRRORED)
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1053 views • July 07, 2021
16 YEAR OLD ATHLETE HAS VAXXXINE HEART ATTACK, GOVERNMENT ISSUES WARNING THAT EXERCISE IS DANGEROUS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P3lY3NrIBAIn/
July 5th, 2021, The Singapore Ministry of Health released a statement about a 16 year old boy that had a Pfizer poison induced heart attack. The boy is currently in critical condition.
Instead of warning that the vaccine causes myocarditis, blood clots and infertility, the corrupt health bureaucrats accepted another briefcase full of gold coins, bitcoin and vouchers for drugs and prostitutes.
That was all it took to convince the Ministry to issue a statement saying that vigorous exercise is dangerous, after taking the poison.
Source: bootcamp
Check out his channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P3lY3NrIBAIn/
July 5th, 2021, The Singapore Ministry of Health released a statement about a 16 year old boy that had a Pfizer poison induced heart attack. The boy is currently in critical condition.
Instead of warning that the vaccine causes myocarditis, blood clots and infertility, the corrupt health bureaucrats accepted another briefcase full of gold coins, bitcoin and vouchers for drugs and prostitutes.
That was all it took to convince the Ministry to issue a statement saying that vigorous exercise is dangerous, after taking the poison.
Source: bootcamp
Check out his channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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