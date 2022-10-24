IN PLAIN SIGHT: HOW THE HIGHWIRE GOT IT RIGHT

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Jefferey Jaxen joins Del in studio to discuss the groundbreaking European Parliament Hearing that appears to have triggered a global awakening to the worldwide political injustices in the name of Covid-19 safety. Watch as we look back at The HighWire’s reporting, since the onset of the Coronavirus outbreak, exposing incredible subterfuge from the highest levels of government, media, and industry.
#JeffereyJaxen #DelBigtree #WeToldYouSo #EuropeanParliament
POSTED: October 24, 2022