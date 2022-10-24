Create New Account
IN PLAIN SIGHT: HOW THE HIGHWIRE GOT IT RIGHT
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published a month ago |

Jefferey Jaxen joins Del in studio to discuss the groundbreaking European Parliament Hearing that appears to have triggered a global awakening to the worldwide political injustices in the name of Covid-19 safety. Watch as we look back at The HighWire’s reporting, since the onset of the Coronavirus outbreak, exposing incredible subterfuge from the highest levels of government, media, and industry.


#JeffereyJaxen #DelBigtree #WeToldYouSo #EuropeanParliament


POSTED: October 24, 2022

realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

