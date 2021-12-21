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Biblical Dietary Laws (The How To): Their Simplicity vs. Man-made Controversies...
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2 views • December 21, 2021
The Biblical dietary laws are so important/powerful that we cannot be healthy or worship God without them. There are many controversies surrounding them even though a child can understand them easily from the bible. Man is the author of this confusion, not God. Therefore the biblical dietary laws are explained in this video and the controversies from the prince of the air dispensed with.
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