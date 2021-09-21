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Important..! FDA Vaccine and Biological Products Advisory Committee. Important..!
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401 views • September 21, 2021
STRIKE off yt in 15 minutes from other channel
Straight from an approved national health authority. What higher authority do you answer to? Hmmm? Truth does still matter :) God bless and keep you all!. Video is here; https://rumble.com/vmsoz9-important-f...
also will put video here; https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
links; https://youtu.be/WFph7-6t34M?t=14981
https://youtu.be/WFph7-6t34M?t=15604
Full; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFph7...
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
other yt channel;; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
Straight from an approved national health authority. What higher authority do you answer to? Hmmm? Truth does still matter :) God bless and keep you all!. Video is here; https://rumble.com/vmsoz9-important-f...
also will put video here; https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
links; https://youtu.be/WFph7-6t34M?t=14981
https://youtu.be/WFph7-6t34M?t=15604
Full; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFph7...
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
other yt channel;; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
Keywords
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