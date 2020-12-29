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Protecting Our Info, Videos, Media, and the people who maintain its storage from Cyber attack and murder
Taking Back Our Country
Taking Back Our Country
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76 views • December 29, 2020
I am suggesting an idea that our valuable videos and electronic media be copied thousands of times and We, The People each maintain copies of part of this library of info so that all of our eggs are not in one basket....Example, if they try to blow up Brighteon in order to erase everybody's work, it will do no good because thousands of other people will all share in sterng smaller pieces of this library. It will also provide safety to those who presently store this data. They can't kill somebody and silence them...the info will still be alive to be re-shared. This should extend to other countries around the world
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy