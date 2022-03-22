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Αζοφίτες.... Δείτε για τι αλήτες μιλάμε και ποιους στηρίζουν!
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133 views • March 22, 2022
ΟΠΛΙΖΟΟΥΜΕ ΟΥΚΡΑΝΟΥΖ ΝΑΖΙΣΤΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΦΥΛΑΚΙΖΟΥΜΕ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΠΑΤΡΙΩΤΕΣ....
ΟΙ ΚΑΚΟΙ ΓΙΝΟΝΤΑΙ ΦΙΛΟΙ ΟΤΑΝ ΣΥΜΦΕΡΕΙ ΤΑ ΜΕΣΑ ΜΑΖΙΚΗΣ ΑΠΟΒΛΑΚΩΣΗΣ...
8 χρόνια πριν, δείτε τι έλεγε στον Άλφα ο Σρόϊτερ... Δείτε με τα μάτια σας τι κάνουν οι ακροδεξιοί στην Ουκρανία και τώρα δεν μιλάει κανένας και τους στηρίζουν. To BBC τότε έλεγε ακροδεξιούς και Ναζί τους Αζοφίτες, τώρα είναι φίλοι μας.... Αλήτες...
ΟΙ ΚΑΚΟΙ ΓΙΝΟΝΤΑΙ ΦΙΛΟΙ ΟΤΑΝ ΣΥΜΦΕΡΕΙ ΤΑ ΜΕΣΑ ΜΑΖΙΚΗΣ ΑΠΟΒΛΑΚΩΣΗΣ...
8 χρόνια πριν, δείτε τι έλεγε στον Άλφα ο Σρόϊτερ... Δείτε με τα μάτια σας τι κάνουν οι ακροδεξιοί στην Ουκρανία και τώρα δεν μιλάει κανένας και τους στηρίζουν. To BBC τότε έλεγε ακροδεξιούς και Ναζί τους Αζοφίτες, τώρα είναι φίλοι μας.... Αλήτες...
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