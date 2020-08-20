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Hillary Clinton Cheats Again | Donna Brazile's DNC Corruption
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91 views • August 20, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3479/hillary-clinton-cheats-again-donna-braziles-dnc-corruption
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3479-hillary-clinton-cheats-again-donna-braziles-dnc-corruption
What was once speculation has been confirmed as objective fact: the Democratic National Committee and members of the mainstream media colluded with the Hillary Clinton campaign to rig the Democratic primary against Bernie Sanders.
New DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile has been fired from CNN and Wikileaks has exposed her for giving the Clinton campaign debate questions ahead of time on multiple occasions.
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3479-hillary-clinton-cheats-again-donna-braziles-dnc-corruption
What was once speculation has been confirmed as objective fact: the Democratic National Committee and members of the mainstream media colluded with the Hillary Clinton campaign to rig the Democratic primary against Bernie Sanders.
New DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile has been fired from CNN and Wikileaks has exposed her for giving the Clinton campaign debate questions ahead of time on multiple occasions.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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