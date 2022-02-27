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Denzel Washington Blasts The Media on Dishonesty And "Fake News"(2016)
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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544 views • February 27, 2022
Commenting on the topic of "fake news," Academy Award winning actor Denzel Washington criticized the so-called mainstream media by saying if you read the newspaper, then "you're misinformed," and added that in a world where there is too much information the media strive to be first and not to be truthful, no matter who it hurts. "Anything you practice you'll get good at -- including BS," said Washington.

A reporter asked Washington what he thought of "fake news" and its effect.
The actor, dicrector, producer said, "If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you do read it, you're misinformed."

"So what do you do?" asked the reporter.

Washington said, “That’s a great question. What is the long-term effect of too much information? One of the effects is the need to be first, not even to be true anymore."

"So what responsibility do you all have?" he said. "To tell the truth. Not just to be first. But to tell the truth."

"We live in a society now where it's just first, who cares, get it out there," said Washington. "We don't care who it hurts. We don't care who we destroy. We don't care if it's true. Just say it, sell it."

"Anything you practice you'll get good at — including BS," said Washington. "But you heard me. Does that make sense?”
Keywords
healthfake newsfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcmediapatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptiondenzel washingtonbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19
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