The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 282 - AI

Having established that important TRUTH i want to speak about Artificial Intelligence in this video. Have you SEEN the explosion in videos dedicated to this topic in recent weeks? It has become an increasingly “Hot” issue over the last 10 years. A lot of what we see is You Tube “sensationalism.” This is yet another expansive subject and everyone seems to have an opinion about it. As in all my other messages i want to look at AI from a Biblical standpoint as much as possible. The question really is, does the Bible actually say anything about AI? I can tell you, not DIRECTLY and it is this ABSENCE of reference that helps us to understand HOW important AI should be to us as God’s people living in these Last Days. Daniel 12:4 does state, “But you, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.” Knowledge shall be increased in the time of the end is a definite clue to the far future development of AI. Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series facebook.com/william.boot.7 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5 Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling BitChute - Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth, You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1+3, Darkness Is Falling New Tube, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net

