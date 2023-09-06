The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 282 - AI

Having established that important TRUTH i want to speak about Artificial
Intelligence in this video. Have you SEEN the explosion in videos
dedicated to this topic in recent weeks? It has become an increasingly
“Hot” issue over the last 10 years. A lot of what we see is You Tube
“sensationalism.” This is yet another expansive subject and everyone
seems to have an opinion about it. As in all my other messages i want to
look at AI from a Biblical standpoint as much as possible. The question
really is, does the Bible actually say anything about AI? I can tell
you, not DIRECTLY and it is this ABSENCE of reference that helps us to
understand HOW important AI should be to us as God’s people living in
these Last Days. Daniel 12:4 does state, “But you, O Daniel, shut up the
words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run
to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.” Knowledge shall be
increased in the time of the end is a definite clue to the far future
development of AI.
